Newcastle United & Arsenal set to be impacted by EFL rule change that banned Bruno Guimaraes for three games
While Newcastle and Arsenal are used to VAR in Premier League matches, cup games often offer some form of respite for the increased scrutiny and delays caused by the system. Not only will VAR be in place for the semi-final and final fixtures but both semi-final ties between Arsenal and Newcastle as well as Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will see a trial of in-stadium announcements from the referee following any pitchside monitor visits.
An EFL statement read: "VAR will be in place for this season’s Carabao Cup Semi-Finals, along with the first use of in-stadium VAR announcements in English football. As part of the trial, referees will announce (over the stadium public address system) the final decision following a visit to the VAR pitchside monitor, or upon the conclusion of factual matters such as accidental handball by a goalscorer or offside judgements. Only the final decision will be announced in the stadium.”
When asked about VAR being back and the new trial for the Arsenal match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette: “It's interesting because the Brentford game in the last round, I enjoyed not having VAR in that moment because we scored goals and once you see the linesman's flag stay down you know it's a goal!
“You're not second-guessing because the first thing I think now when we score is 'is there a reason for that goal not to stand?' That takes away the enjoyment of the moment really, that's the world I live in.
“So when you don't have it and you score, it's a different feeling. But then if you don't have it and you concede, I might be thinking the other way. I'm of the initial thought that I like the initial raw emotion you get when you score without VAR.”
Newcastle both benefitted and were punished by VAR the last time they played in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton. In the first leg, Adam Armstrong had a goal ruled out for Southampton by VAR while in the second leg Bruno Guimaraes was shown a straight red card for a foul and had to serve a three-match suspension.
Guimaraes is banned for Tuesday night’s match against Arsenal having been booked in the previous round.
