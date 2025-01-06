Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Newcastle United legend has paid tribute to the in-form Magpies striker after he scored in Saturday's win at Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Is there a better forward in the Premier League than Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak?

The Sweden international is in red hot form at the moment and his lethal finishing in front of goal has fired the Magpies firmly into contention for a place in next season’s Champions League. Since scoring in a 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest in November, Isak has scored ten goals in as many Premier League games and has scored in his last seven games, matching a feat achieved by Shearer himself and current United team-mate Joe Willock.

Isak’s form has coincided with a major upturn in form from Eddie Howe’s side as they have claimed wins against the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester United and Ipswich Town over the last fortnight and Saturday’s win in North London means the Magpies have now won their last six games in all competitions. That hot streak has led them to within a point of fourth placed Chelsea and into the semi-final of the Carabao Cup for the second time in three seasons.

However, Isak’s purple patch in front of goal has ramped up speculation over his long-term future at St James Park and some reports have suggested the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are keen to make a big money move for the former Real Sociedad forward over the coming weeks and months. Shearer has been impressed with the form of one of his successors in leading the Magpies frontline - but believes there is a major reason why Isak is unlikely to leave Newcastle in the near future.

When asked if Isak was the best forward in the Premier League at the moment, the former Magpies captain told BBC Match of the Day 2: “It’s him and Salah isn’t it, without a doubt. Haaland has been through a tough time but he’s always going to score goals. Isak is a fantastic centre forward, he offers you something different. He doesn’t mind going out wide, he doesn’t mind playing the central role and he is a very, very good goalscorer. He’s having a great time at the minute.

“I’m not sure that anyone in this country can afford him. They paid around £63m for him and with the form he’s been in, the form he’s in, and the goals he can score and what he brings, the amount of money someone would have to pay Newcastle would be off the charts.”