Newcastle United v Arsenal: Pundits debate key VAR decision at St James’ Park as Viktor Gyokeres denied first-half penalty.

Matches between Newcastle United and Arsenal always tend to have some spicy moments thrown into them and Sunday’s game was no different after a major VAR intervention in the first half.

The Gunners started the game on top, attempting to silence the home support and largely managed to do that, particularly when referee Jarred Gillett pointed to the spot to award the visitors a penalty. The Australian punished Nick Pope who had seemingly fouled Viktor Gyokeres who pounced on a slack backpass by Jacob Murphy.

However, a long check by VAR official Darren England ended when he instructed Gillett to take another look at the incident on the pitchside monitor. The Australian official obliged and was shown all angles and replays before announcing that he was to overturn his decision.

The PL Match Centre explained the reasons for the overturn on X in the immediate aftermath, writing: ‘#NEWARS – 14’ VAR OVERTURN.

‘After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of penalty to Arsenal.

‘Referee announcement: "After review, the Newcastle goalkeeper plays the ball and there is no foul. The final decision is drop ball.”’

Here, we take a look at how that VAR decision went down with various pundits as they watched events unfold at St James’ Park.

Pundits disagree on Newcastle United v Arsenal VAR call

On Sky Sports, former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp revealed that he disagreed with VAR’s intervention, but admitted that he could see ‘both sides’ of the debate: “Pope gets a touch but I'm not sure it's enough to negate the foul. I'm amazed it [penalty] got overturned,” Redknapp said.

“Even though he got a touch, he still fouls the player. Gykores anticipates it, gets away from it and he clears him out. I can see both sides, but I'm surprised it got overturned.”

Gary Neville, meanwhile, on commentary duty at St James’ Park walked through his thoughts on the decision and what may have been going on between Gillett and England at Stockley Park “I mean Viktor Gyokeres kicks it against Nick Pope's feet,” Neville said. “Pope has still blocked Viktor Gyokeres.

“Gyokeres touches the ball and then there is a touch and then he takes him down after that. I'm a little bit torn. I think the referee is debating it with Stockley Park.”

Offering an alternative view on the incident, former Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart, maybe unsurprisingly, stuck up for his goalkeeper's union colleague: “If Pope touches the ball, then it's not a penalty - and he does touch it before he hits Gyokeres.”

Hart added: “If you break it down and see why it's not been given, then you can't argue with the decision.”

The Gunners were left to rue that decision just a few minutes later when Nick Woltemade headed the opening goal past David Raya. A short corner routine involving Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon ended when the Italian whipped in a delicious cross for Woltemade to nod past Raya and send St James’ Park into rapture.

However, they were able to fightback with two late goals, courtesy of Mikel Merino and Gabriel, to ultimately prevail with a 2-1 victory and head back to north London with all three points in the bag.