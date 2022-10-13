Newcastle United assistant Jason Tindall’s six-word message that haunted Callum Wilson

The Newcastle No. 9 was frustrated not to score in a match where his side ran rampant thanks to two goals from Bruno Guimaraes, a further two from Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron, as well as an Ethan Pinnock own goal.

But he did unselfishly lay the ball on a plate for Murphy to make it 2-0 in the first half, despite admitting that he probably would have gone for goal himself had it not been for a quick lecture from Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall just moments earlier.

Minutes before, Wilson broke through with Joe Willock and Almiron in support. Instead of looking to find a team-mate, the striker shifted the ball onto his right foot and saw his effort blocked, much to the disappointment of Tindall on the sidelines.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United speaks with Jason Tindall, Coach of Newcastle United as he warms up prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on November 30, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I decided to be a team player,” Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast. “I've gone through, [made an] interception and I've squared the ball – I've even surprised myself that I squared the ball!

"To be honest, the opportunity to shoot was probably on but I had a similar scenario and a one v one in the box and I've shifted it onto my right foot and as I've shot, I probably should have chopped him because I had two players standing there square.

"I shot myself anyway but if that hadn't happened, I would have shot on my left foot anyway. If I'd have missed the second one and people had been in the same position, I'm probably getting pulled off.

"There was a stoppage in play and the assistant manager said, 'Cal, you have to square that,' and I was like 'square what? I was having a one v one in the box’.

"Then subconsciously that was in my mind so as I've intercepted it I saw Murphy make a movement but the goalie's legs are so wide open, I was like ahh, you know what I mean? But I squared it anyway and it made it 2-0 and we won the game so it was the right decision.”

Wilson has three goals in five appearances for Newcastle so far this season but is disappointed not to have scored more following consecutive big wins.

He is keen to add to his tally against Manchester United this Sunday (2pm kick-off).

“When you win 5-1 as a team and you haven't scored as a striker, no matter who you are, you come off the pitch disappointed that you haven't scored,” he added.

"Buzzing we've got three points, buzzing we scored five goals at home, happy to get an assist, I wouldn't say I'm buzzing to get an assist but happy to contribute.