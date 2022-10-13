The club has been sponsored by FUN88 for the past five years. United’s deal with the sports betting and online gaming firm was extended two years ago by then-managing director Lee Charnley, though the length of the “new, long-term commercial agreement” was never disclosed by the club.

Speaking at the time, Charnley said: “We’re delighted FUN88 has renewed its relationship with Newcastle United, and committed its support to the club over a number of years to come. We look forward to this next phase and working together to engage fans and grow our collective reach around the globe.”

Bruno Guimaraes celebrates his goal against Brentford last weekend in a FUN88-branded Newcastle United shirt.

Newcastle's new owners, looking to increase commercial revenues so the club can compete with the top six in the transfer market, are understood to have held discussions with FUN88 over ending the agreement early.