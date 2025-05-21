Both Newcastle United and Aston Villa have huge games to play this weekend - whilst events in Spain could also have huge implications.

A win for Newcastle United against Everton on Sunday would ensure their place in next season’s Champions League. Aston Villa, meanwhile, need to beat Manchester United and hope that one of Newcastle or Chelsea drop points or Manchester City are beaten at Craven Cottage to finish in the top five.

Both clubs will be determined to qualify for the Champions League for not just the sporting merit and achievement that would bring, but also the immense financial benefits. This summer, with Champions League football behind them, could be transformational ones on Tyneside and in the Midlands as both clubs look to establish themselves as European regulars.

Sunday’s final whistle will hopefully usher in celebrations at St James’ Park, before the club quickly shift their attention to how they can best improve Eddie Howe’s squad. 18 months of lean transfer business calls for a refresh this summer - with multiple positions needing to be strengthened.

Joan Garcia transfer latest

One of those areas could be in goal. Newcastle United have been heavily-linked with Burnley’s James Trafford in recent months, but Joan Garcia’s name has also recently cropped up as a potential option.

Guillem Balague reported on interest from Tyneside in Garcia earlier this month with the 24-year-old reportedly set for a big move this summer. Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in Garcia, with a reported release clause of €25m set to be triggered this summer.

However, Garcia could be available for just €15m this summer - if Espanyol are relegated from La Liga. Currently, they sit out of the relegation zone with one game left to play.

But with a cushion of just two points over 18th-placed Leganes, their safety is not assured heading into the final game of the weekend. Espanyol host already relegated Las Palmas knowing a win will secure survival.

A draw will not be enough for Espanyol this weekend if Leganes beat Real Valladolid, however, due to their opponents enjoying a better head-to-head record over the campaign. With the league title and Champions League places in La Liga already sorted, the battle at the bottom will likely steal the headlines this weekend.

There are also reports that Garcia’s release clause increases by €5m in the final fortnight of the summer window, with another €5m added if he is called up to the Spanish national team. For Newcastle United and Aston Villa, meanwhile, that would still represent good value for money for a player who will begin next season aged just 25.

Of course, there are risks that such a young goalkeeper may not be able to adapt to life in the Premier League. Trafford, for all his struggles last season, has proven over Burnley’s promotion winning campaign that he has the attributes to succeed in the top-flight, but he will likely cost significantly more than his Spanish counterpart and with PSR at the forefront of thoughts this summer, Villa or Newcastle may be tempted to shop in Europe.