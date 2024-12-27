Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was ‘sad’ to have a goal ruled out during the 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Newcastle lead 2-0 against 10-man Villa thanks to goals from Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak. Jhon Duran got sent off for the visitors in the first half for a foul on Fabian Schar.

Then Guimaraes thought he’d made it 3-0 in the closing stages when Ezri Konsa’s attempted clearance deflected off the Newcastle captain and into the goal. The goal was given onfield before VAR intervened and overturned the decision for handball against the Brazilian.

The Premier League Match Centre released a statement following the incident that read: “82’ VAR OVERTURN. The VAR recommended that the goal was disallowed for a factual handball by Guimarães.”

While the ball did hit off Guimaraes’ arm, the Newcastle midfielder felt he ‘couldn’t have done anything differently’.

“What a game!” Guimaraes wrote on social media afterwards. “What a performance by our team. We remain strong in pursuit of our goal.

“Sad that my goal was disallowed; I couldn’t have done anything differently. What a screamer, @anthonygordon . Proud of my teammates. Thank you for your support, NUFC fans!”

By avoiding a booking in the match, Guimaraes also avoids a yellow card suspension as he remains on three yellow cards and the five yellow card suspension threshold ends after Monday’s trip to Manchester United. Thursday’s win over Villa saw The Magpies claim a fouth straight victory in all competitions and move up to fifth in the Premier League table heading into their final match of 2024.