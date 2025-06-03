Newcastle United confirm major pre-season move as Eddie Howe reacts to ‘extra boost’

Newcastle United will face Atletico Madrid in a Sela Cup double-header at St James’ Park in August as they prepare for the new season.

Newcastle United men and women will take on their Atletico counterparts on Saturday 9 August as both teams prepare for the new season. Eddie Howe’s side will kick-off their Premier League campaign a week later, whilst Becky Langley’s side will face Atletico Madrid Femenino four weeks before their WSL 2 campaign gets underway.

Both Langley and Howe lifted the Sela Cup last summer with victories over AC Milan and Girona. Atletico, though, will pose a huge test of Newcastle United’s credentials and act as a warm-up game for not only their Premier League campaign to come, but also their upcoming Champions League campaign.

The Magpies won’t find out who they will face in next season’s reformatted Champions League league stage until the end of August - but Diego Simeone’s side could be a potential opponent. Atletico finished third in La Liga last season and will take part in this summer’s Club World Cup - with their first group stage game coming against European champions PSG.

Newcastle United v Atletico Madrid - Eddie Howe reaction

Speaking to the club’s website, Howe revealed his excitement ahead of the clash with their Madrid opponents: “Playing in the Sela Cup in front of our own supporters is something we really look forward to," Howe told newcastleunited.com .

“St. James' Park is always special, but those games in the summer - seeing all the black and white shirts in the stands - are so unique. It will give the players an extra boost at a crucial time in our preparations.

“Pre-season is all about being ready, both domestically in the Premier League and for the Champions League, so playing a team of Atlético's calibre is an ideal test. They are an extremely talented side, managed by one of the best coaches in the world.

“We will have faced top quality opposition from both English and European football over the summer and it will stand us in good stead.”

Langley added: “We're really excited to be taking part in the Sela Cup again this year. It has become a big date to look out for in the pre-season schedule.

“Like AC Milan last season, Atlético are a huge name with exceptional players so it's a big test but one we're motivated for. We have another big season ahead of us in WSL 2.

“Matches like this will give us the physical test and type of experience we’ll need to be ready for it. Every time we have played at St. James' Park, we have received incredible support and we know it will be the same again in front of our outstanding fans.”

Tickets for the Sela Cup

Newcastle United fans don’t have too long to wait until they can get hold of their tickets for the Sela Cup. Season ticket holders and Mags members will be able to purchase their tickets from 10am on Wednesday 4 June.

General sale will begin at 10am on Friday 6 June with tickets priced at £25 for adults and £10 for concessions. One ticket will grant supporters access to both the men and women’s games. Langley’s side will kick-off at 1pm before Howe’s side take to the field at 4pm.