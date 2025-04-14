Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defeated Manchester United on Sunday without the services of Eddie Howe on the touchline.

Jason Tindall took charge of the Magpies in Howe’s absence as goals from Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and two from Harvey Barnes secured a comfortable win for Newcastle United. Here, we take a look at five things of note from Sunday’s clash at St James’ Park:

Jason Tindall’s tactical tweak - Tino still stars

Speaking post-match, Tindall revealed that he made a small tactical tweak at half-time to help the Magpies get themselves back in the lead. Having enjoyed the better of possession and chances in the first period, Garnacho’s strike ensured they would head into the break all-square with the Red Devils.

Speaking to the Gazette, Tindall said: “We had to make a couple of adjustments to our press. We felt we were probably a few yards off.

“Certainly down the left-hand side, we weren't getting close enough to be able to regain the ball. To stop Manchester United's forward passes.

“In the second half, we closed in gaps. The distances were a lot shorter. It was a little bit more aggressive. I certainly thought that helped us, especially in the second half.

“We were able to have a lot more regains, create a few chances. Off the back of it, we scored a couple of goals.”

Whilst the change was made down Tino Livramento’s side of the pitch, the area that Diogo Dalot and Garnacho exploited for their goal, the former Southampton man enjoyed yet another brilliant performance - and did it in front of England manager Thomas Tuchel. Livramento was included in Tuchel’s first Three Lions squad, but was an unused substitute in their first match before being dropped from the squad entirely ahead of the clash with Latvia.

With Lewis Hall sidelined and a dearth of options at left-back, Livramento’s performances, albeit out of position, must be giving Tuchel some food for thought ahead of his next squad which is due to be picked at the end of May.

Dan Burn avoids ban - but Joelinton still at risk

Newcastle United’s win over the Red Devils was their 31st Premier League match of the season, leaving them with just seven games to go to realise their ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League. It was a significant day, though, as Dan Burn escaped without being shown a yellow card and thus avoided the potential of a two-match ban.

FA rules dictate that ‘players who receive a total of 10 yellow cards in their side's first 32 Premier League matches receive a two-match suspension.’ Burn headed into Sunday’s game on eight bookings which means that even if he is shown a yellow card on Wednesday night against Crystal Palace, he will not exceed that threshold.

There is still a small risk of a three-match ban for Burn, but that would require him to be booked in every single one of their remaining matches to see him pick up 15 yellow cards for the season. But Burn wasn’t the only Newcastle United player to be threatening a suspension on Sunday.

That’s because Joelinton still remains at risk of reaching ten yellow cards before their 32nd game of the season. The Brazilian has gone four matches in a row without a booking and needs to survive just one more game, against the Eagles on Wednesday night, to ensure he is available for the remainder of the campaign.

Joelinton v Manuel Ugarte - tempers flare

Whilst Joelinton managed to leave the St James’ Park turf without being shown a booking by Chris Kavanagh on Sunday, he did walk a very fine tightrope right until the very end. Having assisted Guimaraes for his late strike, Joelinton was then substituted by Tindall alongside his countryman and captain.

However, as he left the pitch, tempers flared between himself and Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The Brazil and Uruguay internationals were locked in a war of words before the Magpies man was coaxed off the pitch by Guimaraes.

In a slightly toned down version of Roy Keane v Alan Shearer, neither Joelinton or Ugarte were prepared to give an inch to each other in the moment - although the atmosphere had softened by the time they came back out following the cull-time whistle.

Barnes will tear you apart - again

Anthony Gordon’s return to the matchday squad was a very welcome boost on Sunday and ahead of their crucial end of the season run-in. However, the former Everton man may have to be patient to get himself back into the starting XI, particularly given the form of the wingers ahead of him.

Jacob Murphy racked up another assist, adding to his two goals on Monday night, to make it 19 goal contributions for the season. Harvey Barnes, meanwhile, netted twice to take his total to eight goals and three assists, with three of those goals and two assists coming in his last four outings.

Barnes has always shown his natural ability in front of goal whilst on Tyneside, but his latest run in the team has allowed him to show another side of his game - one that will likely keep Gordon out of Wednesday’s starting XI on merit.

Seven huge games to go - Champions League on the horizon?

Games are coming thick and fast for Newcastle United with a clash against Crystal Palace awaiting them on Wednesday night before they make the trip to Villa Park on Saturday. Both games will be tough but they have put themselves in a fantastic position to attack them and really make a statement about their Champions League credentials.

A win on Wednesday would see them move 3rd in the Premier League table and open up a gap of five points between themselves and Chelsea in 6th place. The form guides and odds suggest that a top-five finish is now Newcastle’s to lose.