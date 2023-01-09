Eddie Howe’s side were knocked out of the competition by the League One club on Saturday. There were reports of congestion in the lower tier of the Leppings Lane end, which housed Newcastle’s 4,500 travelling fans, on social media during and after the game.

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust asked fans to submit reports of their experiences at the game. NUST tweeted: “We’ll make sure the reports are made available to any official investigation and would urge all parties to ensure supporters are represented throughout the process.”

The Football Association “will speak to officials from Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle and the police over reports of overcrowding”, according to the BBC.

A total of 97 Liverpool fans died after a crush in the stand during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in April 1989.

