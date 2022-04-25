Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are working towards comebacks from their respective foot and Achilles injuries, while Ryan Fraser is sidelined with a hamstring problem ahead of next Saturday’s home game against Liverpool.

Howe was asked if there would be anyone back for the April 30 fixture after yesterday’s 3-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

“Not sure as we speak,” said United’s head coach. “I’d probably say no off the top of my head, but we’ll wait and see.”

Newcastle moved up to ninth place after the Norwich game, and Howe won’t rush any of the trio back ahead of time. Asked about Trippier and Wilson last week, Howe said: “They’re still on track, nothing has changed over the last few days. They’re still on track to hopefully play (again) this season.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Palace target Ebiowei Crystal Palace look set to swoop for Derby County winger Malcolm Ebiowei with the 18-year-old out of contract in the summer. (Alan Nixon) Photo Sales

2. Spurs want Gnabry Antonio Conte wants Tottenham Hotspur to take advantage of Serge Gnabry’s contract stand-off with Bayern Munich by tabling an offer for the ex-Arsenal man. (Star) Photo Sales

3. Keane on Hammers shortlist West Ham are plotting a summer transfer raid on Everton should they suffer relegation, with defender Michael Keane believed to be on David Moyes’ shortlist. (Daily Star) Photo Sales

4. Race on for Fofana Tottenham Hotspur face competition from the likes of Leicester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa for Lens midfielder Seko Fofana. (But! Football Club) Photo Sales