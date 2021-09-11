Newcastle United battle West Ham, Celtic, and Rangers for winger, Toon target set for January sale

The Magpies went into the international break in reasonable spirits, after their 1-1 draw with Southampton saw them pick up their first points of the 2021/22 campaign.

Writing his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict on Newcastle's trip to take on the Red Devils, and tipped the hosts to pick up a comfortable 3-0 win.

Expanding on his choice, the 64-year-old wrote: “Newcastle badly need a win, but Old Trafford, on the day Ronaldo makes his return, is not the time or place for them to get it.

“There is no doubt Ronaldo's arrival has improved Manchester United. In terms of what he brings to the team, well, he won't be chasing full-backs down, will he?

It will be a case of 'you stay up there, we will get the ball to you'. It is pretty basic, but why wouldn't you do that with Ronaldo in your side, when he is so good in the air?

He concluded: “If he gets the service you'd expect him to from the players behind him, he is going to score plenty - and he'll probably be taking every penalty, free-kick and even the throw-ins and goal-kicks too.”

Meanwhile, Lawro's prediction opponent for the week, The Vaccines frontman and Man Utd fan Justin Young, backed his team to win 3-0.

