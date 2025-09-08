Newcastle United news: What is Eddie Howe’s best Newcastle United starting XI?

Newcastle United return to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Wolves. That match marks the first following the closure of the summer transfer window - one that ended in dramatic fashion on Tyneside.

Eddie Howe and his players can now get on with concentrating on footballing matters without distraction as they begin a hectic period of the season which will see them play Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup games before September comes to a close.

Here, we take a look at Howe’s best starting XI and substitutes when everyone is fit and available. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Eddie Howe’s best Newcastle United starting XI

Nick Pope

Howe faces a real dilemma at who to select in goal this season. Pope has been his number one for a while, but Ramsdale’s ability with the ball at his feet could nudge him ahead of Pope as the campaign goes on. Right now, Pope has to be in this team as Ramsdale remains somewhat of an unknown quantity on Tyneside.

Tino Livramento

Livramento has had to play on the opposite side of defence since March at club level, but with Lewis Hall coming back to full fitness, he may return to the right of defence.

Malick Thiaw

Thiaw has been handed just the smallest window of opportunity to impress so far this season. Fabian Schar remains the first-choice for Howe, but Thiaw will be desperate to change that if and when he gets an opportunity to start.

Dan Burn

Burn is one of Newcastle United’s most in-form players and simply has to command a place in this team. Sven Botman faces a real battle to displace him in Howe’s thinking.

Lewis Hall

Seeing Hall back fully fit has been anticipated for a long, long time and it will be brilliant to see him back in full flow. Newcastle’s defence and attack is transformed when he is on the left.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes is the first name on Howe’s teamsheet and will be desperate to replicate the successes of his first season as captain.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali is the glue that knits this whole team together and plays a crucial role in the middle of the park.

Jacob Ramsey

Joelinton has physical attributes that few midfielders in world football possess, but Ramsey has shown in his brief appearances to date that he will push the Brazilian all the way for a starting spot in Howe’s teams.

Anthony Elanga

Elanga will be desperate to open his account for Newcastle United and show why the club were so keen to land his signature.

Nick Woltemade

Yoane Wissa is more of a Premier League proven option right now, but Woltemade possesses a much higher ceiling and has the potential to develop into a real star on Tyneside.

Anthony Gordon

Gordon will serve the second match of a three-game ban this weekend but can return in time for their Champions League opener against Barcelona. He will hope to stamp his mark in his favoured position.

Substitutes: Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy, Yoane Wissa, Harvey Barnes