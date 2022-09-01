Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why Sven Botman and Fabian Schar were dropped

There was a surprise when the Newcastle United team news dropped at 7pm as the defensive partnership of Fabian Schar and Sven Botman dropped to the bench in place of Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn, with Matt Targett coming in at left-back.

The pair had been in good form for the Magpies since being partnered together for the second game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

But when Howe told his players on Tuesday how the side would be lining up at Liverpool the following evening, both Schar and Botman were omitted.

Explaining his decision, Howe told BT Sport: “Different reasons, Fabian has been playing with a couple of injuries from the start of the season.

“So we just thought tonight was a good time to rest him and keep his fresh and fit.

“Between Dan and Sven, it was just a straight choice really.”

Fabio Carvalho of Liverpool scoring the second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on August 31, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Newcastle fans pay tribute to a legend and tease former Manchester United player

Prior to the match, BT Sport made the interesting decision to set their pundit panel up directly in front of the travelling Newcastle United fans.

It was always bound to get a reaction with a panel including Newcastle legend Shay Given and former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand.

The Magpies fans were quick to pay tribute to Given – who made over 350 Premier League appearances for the club between 1997 and 2009 – singing ‘there’s only one Shay Given’.

Newcastle United's Swedish striker Alexander Isak (2nd R) celebrates with fans after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 31, 2022.

But the reception Ferdinand got was not quite so welcoming.

The 43-year-old was booed heavily by the travelling supporters with chants of ‘Rio is a w*****’ coming from the away end.

Ferdinand has been the subject to criticism by Newcastle fans in the past for defending the club’s former owner Mike Ashely.

“He’s the one that’s put the money up and he’s doing what he thinks is right for the club,” Ferdinand said previously.

Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier (L) and Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (R) leave after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 31, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Whether the Geordies like it or not… a lot of them hate him and don’t like him but round your money up and take over the club then.”

The comments resurfaced recently following Ferdinand’s criticism of the Glazer’s ownership of Manchester United.

Out-of-favour midfielder travels with the squad

Matty Longstaff, who is set for a deadline day loan move away from Newcastle, travelled to Anfield but was not named in the matchday squad.

The 22-year-old midfielder hasn’t featured for United in a Premier League match since January 2021 and spent last season on loan at Aberdeen and Mansfield Town.

But with Bruno Guimaraes and Jonjo Shelvey out injured in midfield, Longstaff travelled as the ‘21st’ member of Newcastle’s squad in the event of any late drop outs.

Newcastle United's English midfielder Jacob Murphy (R) vies with Liverpool's Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino (C) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 31, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Fortunately, Newcastle didn’t have any withdrawals before the match as Longstaff watched on from the stands as his brother Sean brilliantly set up debutant Alexander Isak to put the visitors ahead in clinical fashion.

Nick Pope's first save

It took Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope an hour to make his first real save of the game as he gathered Harvey Elliott’s effort. A couple of claimed crosses aside, it’s rare that it takes a visiting goalkeeper that long to be called into action at Anfield.

But less than a minute later, Pope was picking the ball out of his own net as Roberto Firmino drew Liverpool level with a cool finish into the bottom left corner of the goal.

And after that, the hosts started to pile on the pressure as The Magpies attempted to run the clock down.

Newcastle fans mock Liverpool star

Aside from the typical chants aimed at former Sunderland man Jordan Henderson, Newcastle took aim for another Liverpool midfielder in Fabinho.

The United fans sang ‘you're just a s*** Joelinton’ aimed at Liverpool’s Brazilian No. 3. A chant that wouldn’t have made much sense 12 months ago but actually can at least be somewhat justified given Joelinton’s remarkable turnaround last season.

Newcastle’s No. 7 put in another industrious display at Anfield and came close to setting up a winner for The Magpies in the 95th minute with the score still at 1-1.

Joelinton burst down the right flank and looped in a high cross which was controlled by substitute Elliot Anderson. The teenager cut inside but couldn’t get a shot away in time as Liverpool cleared the danger.

Newcastle United booed off by Liverpool supporters

A feisty end to the match saw Newcastle suffer more late heartbreak on Merseyside as Fabio Carvalho volleyed in a 98th minute winner after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

The Magpies have suffered just six Premier League defeats in 2022 and half of them have been as a result of goals scored in the final moments of the game, including Alex Iwobi’s 99th minute winner for Everton back in March.

Eddie Howe’s side had been running down the clock throughout the game but a goal scored three minutes after the allotted five minutes of injury time had been played is still sure to leave a bitter taste.

Tempers flared between the two benches as United substitute Fabian Schar had to be restrained after a bottle appeared to be thrown towards the Liverpool dugout.

But after the full-time whistle blew moments later, it was the Liverpool fans who were venting their anger as they booed the Newcastle players off the pitch.

In response, Howe said: “Ideally we are booed off every week when we play away. We are here to win and to compete, we don't want to be popular. I was proud of our players.”

It is no doubt a sign of how much Howe’s side have progressed when they can come away from Liverpool having clearly irked the home supporters.