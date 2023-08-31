Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe reveals striker he ‘really likes’ after Chelsea appearance
Eddie Howe has namechecked a young Newcastle United striker when assessing his options in attack for the 2023-24 campaign.
The Newcastle head coach admitted the club had been priced out of signing a new striker this summer with Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak the only recognised senior strikers in the squad.
The Magpies do have versatile players such as Anthony Gordon and Joelinton who are capable of playing in a central striker role but are better suited elsewhere on the pitch.
The competition between Wilson and Isak has seen the latter start the opening three Premier League matches with the England international coming off the bench in all three.
And Howe believes he has plenty of strength in depth in attack, even namechecking 18-year-old striker Ben Parkinson who featured a number of times during pre-season. Parkinson came off the bench in the friendly matches against Gateshead, Chelsea, Brighton and Fiorentina as he awaits his competitive first-team debut.
“Giving games and opportunities isn’t going to be a problem this season,” Howe admitted. “Both [Wilson and Isak] are hugely important players but we have a couple of other players who are versatile who could fill that position so it’s important we have strength in depth.
“I’d also like to compliment young Ben Parkinson on what he did during pre-season. I thought he did well when he played. He’s a player that we really like behind the scenes.”
Parkinson only signed his first professional contract with Newcastle this summer and has already got off the mark for the club’s second string side in the Premier League 2.