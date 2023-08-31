We simulated Newcastle United’s Champions League group stage draw 1,000 times - here are the results
Newcastle United will find out their Champions League group stage opponents tonight.
With all 32 teams now confirmed, the Champions League group stage draw will take place in Monaco from 5pm BST on Thursday, August 31. Newcastle will be in pot four of the draw.
Given there are so many different variables to the draw, it is incredibly complicated to work out the exact probability of Newcastle being drawn against certain teams, but there are ways to work out which teams they are more likely to face.
For example, clubs can’t be drawn in the same group as clubs from the same nation, meaning Newcastle won’t be drawn against Manchester City, Manchester United or Arsenal in the group stage. But with Man United and Arsenal both in pot two, there are just six possible teams The Magpies can be drawn against from that pot.
Newcastle are in pot four and can’t be drawn against teams from their own pot which includes Young Boys, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Union Berlin, Lens and Royal Antwerp.
The pots are as follows...
Pot one
Manchester City
Sevilla
Barcelona
Napoli
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Benfica
Feyenoord
Pot two
Real Madrid
Manchester United
Inter Milan
Borussia Dortmund
Atletico Madrid
RB Leipzig
Porto
Pot three
Shakhtar Donetsk
Red Bull Salzburg
AC Milan
Braga
Lazio
Red Star Belgrade
PSV Eindhoven
Copenhagen
Pot four
Young Boys
Real Sociedad
Galatasaray
Celtic
Union Berlin
Lens
Royal Antwerp
Champions League group stage draw simulated
Ahead of the group stage draw, supporters can enjoy simulating the draw online. But we have taken things a step further and not just simulated the draw once to see Newcastle’s potential opponents, but 1,000 times.
With that we can work out the most frequent teams The Magpies have been drawn against. While this may have no reflection on the actual draw itself, it could provide a guide as to which teams the club are more likely to be drawn against.
Out of 1,000 draws, Newcastle were drawn in the same group as Feyenoord from pot one 175 times, Borussia Dortmund from pot two 218 times and Red Star Belgrade from pot three 138 times - making that their most frequently drawn group based on our simulation.
Although Newcastle had the same chance of being drawn against Dortmund and RB Leipzig from pot two, the former were drawn in the same group as Newcastle 80 more times than Leipzig.
Here’s how many times each team were drawn against Newcastle in our 1,000 simulated Champions League group stage draws
Pot one
Manchester City - 0
Sevilla - 174
Barcelona - 133
Napoli - 134
Bayern Munich - 119
Paris Saint-Germain - 149
Benfica - 125
Feyenoord - 175
Pot two
Real Madrid - 160
Manchester United - 0
Inter Milan - 158
Borussia Dortmund - 218
Atletico Madrid - 197
RB Leipzig - 138
Porto - 129
Pot three
Shakhtar Donetsk - 137
Red Bull Salzburg - 140
AC Milan - 111
Braga - 133
Lazio - 101
Red Star Belgrade - 138
PSV Eindhoven - 108
Copenhagen - 132