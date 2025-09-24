Newcastle United v Bradford City: What TV channel it is on, injury news and VAR updates.

Newcastle United take on Bradford City at St James’ Park tonight in a hotly anticipated Carabao Cup clash. The Magpies are, of course, the holders of this competition and begin their defence of that trophy against high-flying Bradford.

The Bantams, meanwhile, sit top of League One and will head to the north east with hope that they can cause an upset having already knocked two Championship teams out of the competition so far this campaign. Eddie Howe’s side have won just once in all competitions this season and face Bradford just three days after a goalless draw away at Bournemouth and will play their third game inside seven days when they welcome Graham Alexander’s side to St James’ Park tonight.

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Bradford City:

When is Newcastle United v Bradford City?

The Carabao Cup clash between Newcastle United and Bradford City kicks-off at 7:45pm tonight at St James’ Park. The game will be refereed by Thomas Kirk - his first ever appearance at St James’ Park.

Is Newcastle United v Bradford City on TV?

Yes, tonight’s game will be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. Sky Sports Football will show the match.

Coverage on that channel begins at 7:40pm. Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town v Manchester City will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League whilst Arsenal’s trip to Port Vale will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event. Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster will be shown on Sky Sports +.

The draw for Round Four of the Carabao Cup will take place following the match between Port Vale and Arsenal.

How else can Newcastle United v Bradford City be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will have live radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park online, on our social media channels and via our new WhatsApp group.

Will VAR be used during Newcastle United v Bradford City? Will there be extra-time if the game ends in a draw?

No, VAR will not be used tonight. The technology is not introduced to the Carabao Cup until the semi-final stage, irrespective of whether the match is played at a Premier League stadium or not.

If the score is level after 90 minutes, then the tie will head straight to a penalty shootout without a period of extra-time. The Magpies defeated Nottingham Forest via spot-kicks in Round Two last season.

Newcastle United injury news v Bradford City

Howe will again be without new signings Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa for tonight’s game. Ramsey has been sidelined with an ankle injury whilst Wissa misses out after sustaining a knee injury on international duty. Neither player is expected back in action until after the next international break.

Fabian Schar will also miss out through concussion. Anthony Gordon, meanwhile, is back from a ban and can feature against the Bantams.