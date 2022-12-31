3. 1993-94: 8 matches

Newcastle's first ever season in the Premier League was one to remember as they ended the campaign in third following a strong end to the season. It remains the highest finish of any newly promoted side in the Premier League era. Between February and April, Kevin Keegan's side went on an eight game unbeaten run which included a run of six straight wins followed by two draws. The run was ended by a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Photo: Phil Cole