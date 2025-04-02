Eddie Howe and Thomas Frank | Getty Images

Eddie Howe and Thomas Frank will be without a number of key players when their sides meet at St James’ Park tonight.

Newcastle United and Brentford face each other in the Premier League at St James’ Park for their third meeting of the season.The Bees were victorious in their league meeting at the Gtech Community Stadium, but were defeated at St James’ Park back in December en-route to Newcastle United lifting the Carabao Cup trophy.

With both sides harbouring European aspirations, tonight’s game could prove pivotal in how each team ends the season, with a hectic schedule to come, particularly for Newcastle United, to determine if they end this memorable campaign on a high and with a return to the Champions League. Here, we take a look at injury news from both Newcastle United and Brentford ahead of tonight’s match:

Brentford injury news

Fabio Carvalho - out

Carvalho has been sidelined with a shoulder injury - one that Frank has revealed could keep him out for the remainder of the season. He will not play against Newcastle United.

Aaron Hickey - out

The Scotland international is yet to feature for Brentford this season having been sidelined for over a year with a hamstring injury. Frank suggested on Tuesday that he is working towards a return, but that won’t come tonight.

Mathias Jensen - out

Jensen will not feature tonight through illness.

Igor Thiago - out

Thiago has been sidelined since December with a knee injury and whilst a return is in the offing, that will not come tonight on Tyneside.

Rico Henry - out

Henry has featured just twice in all competitions for the Bees this season and suffered a hamstring injury in January that has kept him out of action since.

Josh Dasilva - out

A knee injury has kept Dasilva sidelined all season and whilst he is closing in on a return, their trip to Tyneside will come too early for the 26-year-old.

Michael Kayode - doubt

Kayode has been sidelined with a knee injury in recent times, but could make a return to action at St James’ Park.

Gustavo Nunes - out

It has been a very frustrating season for Nunes at the Gtech Community Stadium and Frank has ruled him out of tonight’s game.

Newcastle United injury and suspension news

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles faces a race against time to play again this season, although there is hope that he will be able to feature before the campaign concludes. Lascelles lifted the Carabao Cup trophy alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier at Wembley last weekend.

Sven Botman - out

Botman was initially ruled-out of action for eight weeks when news of his knee problem emerged last month. Howe has issued a positive update on his recovery, though, with Botman in-line for a return in the coming weeks.

Lewis Hall - out

Hall will not feature again this season after sustaining a foot injury that required surgery. The former Chelsea man has undergone an operation on that issue and will be back in time for the start of next season.

Anthony Gordon - out

Gordon, who was injured on international duty, will definitely miss the clash against Brentford on Wednesday night as he serves the final match of his three-game suspension following his FA Cup red card against Brighton.