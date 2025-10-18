Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 match between R. Union Saint-Gilloise and Newcastle United FC at RSC Anderlecht Stadium on October 01, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United latest news: Eddie Howe has a number of decisions to make when Newcastle United face Brighton at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League later today.

Newcastle United’s return to Premier League action following the international break sees them make one of the longest away trips of the season. The Amex Stadium, a venue they have not picked up a win at since 2017, is their destination for a clash against a Brighton side that sit just one place below them in the table.

There are doubts over the fitness of Joelinton and Will Osula heading into today’s game, though. Tino Livramento and Yoane Wissa, meanwhile, will definitely miss out whilst Lewis Hall is also out after picking up a hamstring injury.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Eddie Howe could name for his side’s trip to face Brighton at the Amex Stadium next weekend. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion predicted XI

GK: Nick Pope

No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets than Pope this season in the Premier League. He collected his fifth of the campaign against Nottingham Forest and will hope to register a sixth at the Amex Stadium.

RB: Kieran Trippier

Livramento’s injury means Trippier now has a major role to play in Howe’s first-team once again. Emil Krafth may be used as a rotation option in the coming weeks, but Trippier is first-choice right-back.

CB: Malick Thiaw

Thiaw has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at Newcastle United and whilst he will be disappointed not to be called-up by Germany, it allowed him time to train with his new teammates on Tyneside.

CB: Sven Botman

Botman’s performances this season are very reminiscent of his first campaign as a Magpies player - long may that continue.

LB: Dan Burn

Burn may once again be asked to play at left-back in Hall’s absence.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

Howe may be tempted to rest his captain after a fortnight away with Brazil, but it seems likely that he will be given the nod once again.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali is a crucial component of Howe’s midfield and will be needed to provide energy and that touch of quality on the south coast.

CM: Jacob Ramsey

An ankle injury has sidelined Ramsey since August, but Howe has recently admitted that the former Aston Villa man has returned to training and is in contention for their clash with Brighton. Joelinton’s international commitments and potential injury may offer Ramsey a chance to start against the Seagulls.

RW: Jacob Murphy

Murphy has often been relied upon away from home by Howe this season and with Anthony Elanga impressing in the Champions League, Murphy may be asked to play in the Premier League on Saturday to allow his teammate to rest before their clash with Benfica.

ST: Nick Woltemade

Woltemade’s minutes still need to be managed, but his start to life on Tyneside means he simply must start when fit and available.

LW: Anthony Gordon

Gordon has shown flashes of brilliance this season and will be keen to do this on a consistent basis for his club after impressing for England.