Callum Wilson has described his season to date as ‘one of the worst’ in his career.

The former Bournemouth striker has made just one Premier League start in 2025, coming in their 2-0 defeat at Anfield at the end of February. Wilson was guilty of missing a couple of big chances that night and is yet to score in the league this season.

Having only been a very late substitute against Chelsea on Sunday and barely having a sniff of the ball in the Blues half, nevermind near their goal, Wilson now has just two games of the season to right that stat and end the campaign with at least one league goal. Having spent the best part of five months of the season out injured, and with just a few months left on his Newcastle United contract, there is a possibility that Wilson has scored his final ever Magpies goal.

That came at St Andrew’s when they defeated Birmingham City in the FA Cup back in January as Wilson scored a typical poacher’s effort to squirm the ball past the opposition goalkeeper. Alexander Isak’s form since December means that he has barely had a sniff of a start, even when he has been fit, but the 33-year-old is determined to make that right between now and the end of the campaign.

Callum Wilson on injury frustrations

Writing in his column for the club’s matchday programme ahead of Sunday’s win over Chelsea, Wilson, who is part of the club’s leadership group, said: “For me, it’s been a mixed campaign.

“As a collective, it’s been one of the best campaigns and best teams that I’ve been a part of - yet individually, it’s been one of my worst seasons.

“I haven’t scored in the Premier League this season, which for me is unheard of. But I know there’s a goal in there somewhere. You have to be ready to grasp your opportunity when it comes and I am certain that over the next three games, I will have a big part to play.

“It’s written in the stars for me to put one in the back of the net.”

A trip to the Emirates Stadium and a home tie against Everton are all that is left for Newcastle United to secure their place in next season’s Champions League. Sunday’s win over Chelsea, although far from pretty at times, opened up a three point gap over Enzo Maresca’s side with just two games of the season left to play.

Whilst Aston Villa’s win on Saturday against Bournemouth ensured that the very tight race for Champions League qualification would extend at least another week, Eddie Howe’s men know that one win from their next two matches will be enough to secure a top five finish, simply by virtue of their supreme goal difference over the Villains. It can be easy to forget that whilst Wilson may not even be on Tyneside to play in the Champions League for a second time next season, that he was one of the main reasons for their qualification last time around.