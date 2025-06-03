Newcastle United have missed out on Bryan Mbeumo’s signature - so what’s next for their right winger search?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United are Mbeumo’s preferred destination this summer and whilst the Red Devils are yet to submit a bid for the Cameroon international, it appears that they will be able to seal a deal for him with ease if they match Brentford’s reported £60m asking price. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United had all shown interest in Mbeumo, but look set to miss out as they turn their attentions elsewhere.

For Newcastle United, that means continuing their search for a right-winger - a position that has needed strengthened for a number of years. Miguel Almiron’s sale in January further weakened Eddie Howe’s options in that area of the pitch, although Jacob Murphy’s stunning form towards the end of the campaign ensured that the Paraguayan’s absence was not too harshly felt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why missing out on Byran Mbeumo is not the end of the world for Newcastle United

Mbeumo had seemed to be the perfect option for the Magpies in that right wing role. His goal tally last season was phenomenal and workrate something that would fit seamlessly into Howe’s system and style of play.

And whilst Newcastle United could offer Mbeumo the chance of playing Champions League football, something Manchester United cannot, the Red Devils still have that European pedigree and a wage structure that would benefit Mbeumo more than a move to Tyneside, despite their well-publicised financial issues.

I News have reported that there has been no contact between Newcastle United and Brentford over Mbeumo this summer and that the Magpies do have other players on their shortlist. A reported price of around £60m would also have made Mbeumo the second-most expensive signing in Newcastle United’s history with the £63m they paid for Alexander Isak three years ago still their club-record purchase.

What’s next for Newcastle United?

Right wing is still somewhere the club must strengthen this summer and getting business done quickly is still a priority. Howe stressed that in the immediate aftermath of their Premier League season coming to an end and whilst players like Mbeumo, Liam Delap and Matheus Cunha have all already moved clubs this summer, and not to St James’ Park, there is little need to panic just yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

As mentioned, the club have a host of other targets in that area of the pitch and will pursue the deals they feel are both good value for money and ones that will benefit Howe’s squad. Maghnes Akliouche and Anthony Elanga have been linked in recent months, but as seen over the last few seasons, there could always be a surprise name or two thrown into the mix.

Like they did with the additions of Alexander Isak and Lewis Hall, the club are prepared to sign anyone if they become available at the right time and for a reasonable price. Strengthening their forward line, though, remains a must this summer and with their pre-season plans now finalising, it is vital that Howe is given at least one or two new faces to work with before competitive action gets underway.