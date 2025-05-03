Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Callum Wilson’s future at Newcastle United is a big talking point heading into the summer transfer window.

Wilson, 33, is out of contract at the end of June but Newcastle United are understood to have an option to trigger an extension clause in his deal to keep him tied down for another year.

The striker has scored 49 goals for Newcastle in 129 appearances since joining from AFC Bournemouth in 2020.

But this season, a long-term injury and the form of top scorer Alexander Isak has limited Wilson’s impact. The striker has made just one Premier League start this season and his only goal of the campaign came in a 3-2 win over Birmingham City in the FA Cup back in February.

Wilson returned from injury in February and has remained part of Newcastle’s matchday squad ever since, featuring in each of the last 14 games in all competitions, starting twice.

Callum Wilson part of Eddie Howe’s plans at Newcastle United

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, who worked with Wilson previously at Bournemouth, believes the striker still has a ‘huge’ role to play in Newcastle’s final four games of the season.

The Magpies sit third in the Premier League but are just two points inside the Champions League qualification places with some tricky fixtures coming up. Newcastle face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (2pm kick-off), a ground they have never won at in the Premier League.

They then host Champions League qualification rivals Chelsea at St James’ Park before travelling to Arsenal. While Newcastle have beaten Arsenal three times already this season, their last Premier League win at the Emirates Stadium came back in 2010.

They then end the season at home to Everton on May 25.

On Wilson, Howe said: “He's very much in my plans going forward. We have four games to go and he's a huge part of that. I think he's looked better and better in recent weeks.

“You have to understand Callum probably has been going through a pre-season sort of in the short window, as in on the pitch, which is very difficult to do. But he needed the training and the game exposure to get back to his very best form. I think he's getting there now.

“I think physically I see the Callum Wilson of old, so a good sign for him. And he has stayed fit for a long period of time, which has been brilliant to see. And I think on his long-term future, let's wait and see.”

Uncertainty over Callum Wilson’s future at Newcastle

While Howe remained coy on Wilson’s future beyond the current season, there is still a clause in his contract that would allow Newcastle to trigger a one-year extension before his deal expires on June 30.

That date is also important as it represents the deadline for PSR calculations for Premier League clubs to adhere to or risk facing a points deduction.

It’s understood Newcastle are unlikely to exercise an extension option for Wilson, though they may instead offer him a new short-term deal on reduced terms. The situation remains uncertain and could depend on which European competition the club are competing in next season as well as any potential targets they can attract in the transfer market.