Newcastle United drop major double exit hint ahead of official announcement

Newcastle United have dropped a major hint over Callum Wilson’s future with an official statement set to be released.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Wilson’s contract expired at Newcastle on June 30 along with John Ruddy and Jamal Lewis. The trio are now officially free agents.

Newcastle’s retained list published last month confirmed Lewis’ departure but revealed the club were in discussions with Wilson and Ruddy over potential new deals.

Those deals could still theoretically be agreed though both players are now unattached and free to join any club.

And Newcastle’s official website has dropped a big hint regarding their futures.

Newcastle United official website drops major Callum Wilson hint

An official statement is set to be released by Newcastle that will provide further clarity on the futures of Wilson and Ruddy.

In the meantime, the club’s official website has removed the duo from Newcastle’s squad list.

Wilson and Ruddy are also listed as free transfers on the Premier League website. The striker has been linked with a move to newly-promoted Leeds United as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Newcastle’s website squad list has been updated to feature images of Newcastle’s first team players wearing the new 2025/26 Adidas home shirt.

The only players not pictured in the new kit are Lewis Hall and Matt Targett, who ended the 2024/25 season injured as well as Sean Longstaff, who has been linked with a move away from the club. Alex Murphy, Joe White and Harrison Ashby, who spent last season out on loan, are also pictured wearing last season’s home shirt. Mark Gillespie is also pictured wearing last season’s goalkeeper shirt, but has recently signed a contract extension with the club.

Newcastle United set to sign new goalkeeper as Callum Wilson replacement targeted

With one goalkeeper out of the door in Ruddy, Newcastle are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper. Only this one will offer serious competition for a starting place.

The Magpies are looking to strike a deal with Burnley for James Trafford. The Clarets rejected an initial £27million bid but a new proposal is set to be made with Newcastle confident of striking a deal.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper is understood to have agreed personal terms with Newcastle should an agreement with Burnley be reached this summer.

Newcastle were also in pursuit of Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion as a replacement for Wilson. Instead the Brazilian has joined Chelsea, as United now explore other options.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone.

William Osula is currently Newcastle’s second-choice striker behind Alexander Isak. While the 21-year-old showed promise in glimpses during his first season at Newcastle, he is yet to start a Premier League game for the club.

A more established striker option is wanted by Newcastle to use as an alternative to Isak as Eddie Howe prepares his squad for a return to Champions League football and the more demanding fixture schedule that comes with it.

The Magpies also want to sign a right winger as they are yet to place Miguel Almiron, who was sold to Atlanta United for £10million at the start of 2025. Howe admitted the club would need to sign a replacement and have targeted Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga as a suitable option.

Forest don’t want to sell the 23-year-old and rejected an initial £45million bid from Newcastle for the winger. But Newcastle are still pushing in an attempt to strike a deal after missing out on Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United.