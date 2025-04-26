Graham Potter, Unai Emery and Eddie Howe | Getty Images

Newcastle United return to St James’ Park this afternoon when they host Ipswich Town at St James’ Park.

The Magpies will be keen to bounce back from their disappointing 4-1 defeat against Aston Villa last weekend when they face Kieran McKenna’s side on home turf this afternoon. Eddie Howe, who has missed their last three matches, will be back in the dugout this afternoon and resume his head coach duties, taking over from Jason Tindall.

With just five games of the Premier League season to go, every match between now and the end of the campaign will be hugely important as the race for Champions League qualification heats up. Liverpool could win the Premier League title on Sunday, and all three of the relegation places could be decided this afternoon on what could prove to be a pivotal day at both ends of the table.

Ipswich Town’s relegation fate

The Tractor Boys will be relegated today if they fail to beat Newcastle United. McKenna’s side are currently 15 points behind West Ham in the Premier League table and know they must win all five of their remaining games to have a hope of staying in the top-flight.

Even if they are victorious this afternoon, Ipswich’s relegation would also be confirmed if the Hammers avoid defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion. That game also kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.

Newcastle United won the reverse fixture at Portman Road 4-0 back in December with an Alexander Isak hat-trick and a Jacob Murphy strike sealing a comfortable win for Howe’s side. Ipswich, meanwhile, haven’t won a league game on Tyneside since the 1977/78 season.

Newcastle United’s hammer blow to Aston Villa

Whilst a win for the Magpies would condemn Ipswich to the Championship, it would also allow them to open up a five-point gap over Aston Villa in the Premier League table. The Villains closed that gap to just two points with victory last Saturday, but defeat against Manchester City in midweek means that Howe’s side can claw back that safety cushion with a victory this afternoon.

None of Villa, City or Nottingham Forest will play Premier League football this weekend as they are in FA Cup action, giving Newcastle and Chelsea, who are currently in action against Everton at Goodison Park, the advantage heading into the final four weeks of the season.

Victory for Howe’s side would also lift them from fifth place into third place in the table by close of play today - a position they won’t relinquish until at least Thursday when Forest host Brentford at the City Ground.