Newcastle United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade scored as the holders booked their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup defence continued as they progressed to the quarter-final of the competition with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Eddie Howe made eight changes to the side that beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday with key players such as Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope all dropping to the bench.

But the changes didn’t impact Newcastle’s performance as they were able to knock out their Premier League rivals with a solid performance.

Newcastle took the lead midway through the first half as Fabian Schar, on his return to the starting line-up, headed in from Sandro Tonali’s corner.

The Magpies should have doubled their lead shortly before half-time as Malick Thiaw’s header was acrobatically hit off the crossbar by Harvey Barnes. The goal was gaping, and the ball was behind the Newcastle winger as Spurs had the crossbar to thank for keeping them in the tie heading in at the break.

Newcastle should have made it 2-0 moments after the restart as Harvey Barnes picked out Joe Willock, who headed wide from point-blank range.

Willock made up for his miss by putting the ball on a plate for Nick Woltemade to head in his sixth goal of the season for Newcastle. Malick Thiaw played a key role by winning the ball high up the pitch and playing it to Willock.

Spurs showed the tie still wasn’t over as Aaron Ramsdale was called into action with a spectacular diving save to deny Pape Sarr.

But Newcastle held their nerve and defended well while pushing for a third as they saw out the win with relative ease.

Now they look ahead to the quarter-final match set to take place the week commencing December 15.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

Here are the ball numbers for the draw...

Brentford Cardiff City Fulham Arsenal Crystal Palace Newcastle United Manchester City Chelsea

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw has taken place and Newcastle United have been drawn at home to Fulham - the side they beat 2-1 at the weekend.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Cardiff City v Chelsea

Manchester City v Brentford

Newcastle United v Fulham