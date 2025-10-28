Newcastle United news: Eddie Howe has provided updates on Yoane Wissa and Tino Livramento’s injuries.

Eddie Howe could not confirm the exact date when Yoane Wissa will make his Newcastle United debut - but did offer a positive update on Tino Livramento’s recovery from injury.

Both Wissa and Livramento are currently sidelined with knee injuries and won’t feature tonight against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup. Livramento has not played since being injured against Arsenal at the end of September, whilst Wissa is still awaiting his debut for the Magpies.

The former Brentford man was injured whilst on international duty with DR Congo just days after sealing a move to St James’ Park. It has since been confirmed that Wissa sustained a PCL injury.

Nick Woltemade’s very bright start to life on Tyneside means that Wissa’s absence, although far from ideal, hasn’t been too harshly felt by the Magpies and they have largely been able to cope without him. However, as matches continue to come and go ahead of a busy festive schedule, it will be a huge relief to see Wissa in a matchday squad.

Whilst fans eagerly anticipate Wissa’s return to fitness, having Livramento back available for selection will also be a major boost to Howe, particularly with Lewis Hall’s current injury issues. Howe has offered a positive update on the former Southampton man’s recovery plan, revealing that he is still ‘on track’ to return just after the November international break, around seven days ahead of an initial eight-week scheduled absence: “I'd say he's still on track,” United’s head coach said.

“I think the two-week international break dictates that he won't be able to bring that forward by two weeks. I think we're looking at the Manchester City game for him as a pencilled-in date for hopefully that he can be available for.

“But he's doing well. He feels really good.

“There's no adverse reaction to his injury. So, positive signs for Tino and for Lewis and for Yoane at the minute. They're all on track for their respective returns.”

Howe was also asked for a specific date on a possible debut for Wissa. There is hope that he could be available for selection before next month’s international period, although Howe refused to pinpoint an exact date: “I don't know, it's very difficult for me to give a game for you,” Howe admitted.

“Yoane’s in a different boat to the other two because he's coming from further back fitness-wise. He's been out longer.

Lewis' return will be quite quick, in the sense that once he's fit and available, he'll be back involved with the group. Same with Tino, really.

“Yoane, he's still on track but we need to make sure that he's gone through a mini pre-season with us as well.”

Hall, Wissa and Livramento will all miss out tonight, whilst a thigh injury will keep Harrison Ashby out of action. Sven Botman is regarded as a doubt to feature against Spurs after he missed training with the club on Monday after sustaining a ‘nasty looking’ injury against Fulham at the weekend.