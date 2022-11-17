Newcastle will host The Cherries and return to competitive action following the World Cup break on Wednesday, December 21 (7:45pm kick-off) and tickets are now on sale to season ticket holders.

The Magpies’ third round penalty shoot-out win at St James's was a near sell-out with a League cup club record 51,660 in attendance. High demand is anticipated for the last-16 tie too with season ticket holders able to purchase tickets from Thursday, November 17.

Tickets are priced at £20 for adults and £10 for concessions but will increase to £25 and £15 respectively on the day of the game providing there are still seats available.

Newcastle United player Alexander Isak runs at the Bournemouth defence during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Initially, no level seven seating will be available to purchase but the upper area of the stadium is set to open for the match. Season ticket holders in level seven will be able to purchase a seat for the match from 10am on Tuesday, November 22.

Tickets will go on sale to members at 10am on Friday, November 25 before going on general sale on Tuesday, November 29 from 10am.

Tickets can be purchased via book.nufc.co.uk as Newcastle look to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Carabao Cup fourth round fixtures in full:

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Burnley

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

MK Dons vs Leicester City

Charlton Athletic vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Gillingham

Southampton vs Lincoln City

