Newcastle United Carabao Cup ticket prices revealed for AFC Bournemouth clash at St James's Park
Newcastle United have confirmed the ticket details for the upcoming Carabao Cup fourth round match against AFC Bournemouth at St James’s Park next month.
Newcastle will host The Cherries and return to competitive action following the World Cup break on Wednesday, December 21 (7:45pm kick-off) and tickets are now on sale to season ticket holders.
The Magpies’ third round penalty shoot-out win at St James's was a near sell-out with a League cup club record 51,660 in attendance. High demand is anticipated for the last-16 tie too with season ticket holders able to purchase tickets from Thursday, November 17.
Tickets are priced at £20 for adults and £10 for concessions but will increase to £25 and £15 respectively on the day of the game providing there are still seats available.
Most Popular
Initially, no level seven seating will be available to purchase but the upper area of the stadium is set to open for the match. Season ticket holders in level seven will be able to purchase a seat for the match from 10am on Tuesday, November 22.
Tickets will go on sale to members at 10am on Friday, November 25 before going on general sale on Tuesday, November 29 from 10am.
Tickets can be purchased via book.nufc.co.uk as Newcastle look to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.
Carabao Cup fourth round fixtures in full:
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Manchester United vs Burnley
Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth
MK Dons vs Leicester City
Charlton Athletic vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Gillingham
Southampton vs Lincoln City
Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest