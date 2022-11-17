News you can trust since 1849
Two Newcastle United Premier League fixtures rearranged

Two Newcastle United Premier League fixtures have been rearranged for live television broadcast.

By Dominic Scurr
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 9:47am

Newcastle’s January 2023 fixtures against Fulham and Crystal Palace have both had their kick-off times changed as a result of the matches being selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

The Magpies' match against Fulham at St James’s Park was initially scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 14 (3pm kick-off) but will now kick-off on Sunday, January 15 at 2pm.

And Newcastle's away match at Crystal Palace on Saturday, January 21 has had its kick-off time pushed back from 3pm to 5:30pm following its selection for a live Sky Sports broadcast.

United have also had the kick-off time and date for their Carabao Cup fourth round match against AFC Bournemouth at St James’s Park confirmed. The last-16 tie will be played on Wednesday, December 21 at 7:45pm. Ticket details for all upcoming matches as well as further television selection announcements will be made in due course.

