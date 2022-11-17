Newcastle’s January 2023 fixtures against Fulham and Crystal Palace have both had their kick-off times changed as a result of the matches being selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

The Magpies' match against Fulham at St James’s Park was initially scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 14 (3pm kick-off) but will now kick-off on Sunday, January 15 at 2pm.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United is challenged by Will Hughes and Nathaniel Clyne of Crystal Palace during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St James' Park on November 09, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

And Newcastle's away match at Crystal Palace on Saturday, January 21 has had its kick-off time pushed back from 3pm to 5:30pm following its selection for a live Sky Sports broadcast.