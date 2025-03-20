Newcastle United’s 2025 Carabao Cup success has reached Parliament this week following an MP statement.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West MP Chi Onwurah has issued a statement congratulating Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players following Sunday’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The win ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy for The Magpies as plans are now being put in place for a celebration in the city on March 29. It is understood that Newcastle’s Town Moor has been pencilled in to host a ‘large-scale supporter event’ celebrating the cup win with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recognition of the achievement, an ‘Early Day Motion’ was organised in Parliament and signed by eight Labour MPs.

Newcastle MP issues Carabao Cup winning statement

Newcastle Central and West MP Onwurah published a statement on Thursday morning after tabling an Early Day Motion in Parliament to recognise the club’s trophy success.

The statement read: “Newcastle United's Carabao Cup win was a momentous moment in the history of the club, and indeed the City. Through talent and determination NUFC overturned decades of disappointment to light Wembley with Geordie Joy.

“They went in the underdogs, but they were the masters on the night, and they should know that the impact of their win will be felt in our homes and our hearts far into the future. To ensure that recognition reaches the Mother of Parliaments, I have organised an Early Day Motion (EDM) recognizing NUFC's achievement in winning their first domestic trophy in 70 years and commending the players, Eddie Howe and his team and the fans as well as the lasting positive impact winning the Carabao Cup will have on the city of Newcastle and Newcastle United supporters all over the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The EDM has been signed by a number of fellow MPs. I have also been collecting signatures from Newcastle Central and West constituents for a Parliamentary Petition urging the Government to congratulate Newcastle United Football Club on its achievement and to establish a national award to recognise major group sporting achievements, as there is currently no way of rewarding a team effort as opposed to an individual's contribution to a sport.

“The Early Day Motion and the Parliamentary Petition are ways of showing the appreciation in Parliament and Newcastle for what the lads have done on the pitch.”

Newcastle United Early Day Motion confirmed

A Parliament Early Day Motion confirmed on the UK Parliament’s official website read: “That this House recognises Newcastle United Football Club’s achievement in winning their first domestic trophy in 70 years; commends the performance of the players, the contribution of manager Eddie Howe and his team, the passion and patience of the fans; and notes the lasting positive impact winning the Carabao Cup will have on the city of Newcastle and Newcastle United supporters all over the world.”

The EDM was signed by Labour MPs Onwurah, Mary Glindon (Newcastle East and Wallsend), Emma Lewwell-Buck (South Shields), Sharon Hodgson (Washington and Gateshead South), Kate Osborne (Jarrow and Gateshead East), Ian Lavery (Blyth and Ashington), Adam Jogee (Newcastle-under-Lyme) and Mary Kelly Foy (City of Durham).