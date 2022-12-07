During Mike Ashley’s time as owner, Lee Charnley, then managing director, never spoke in public. Ashley only gave two or three interviews during his 14-year tenure.

So much has changed since Ashley sold up just over a year ago to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley. Staveley promised more openness after the £305million takeover – and communication has improved immeasurably.

The third-placed club’s co-owner took the microphone alongside chief executive officer Darren Eales at a fan meet-and-greet event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this afternoon. Staveley welcomed and thanked the mix of Saudis and expatriates at the Hyatt Regency hotel in the city’s smart Olaya district.

Eales thebspoke a little about his experiences with Atlanta United before fielding a number of questions. He was asked what the future looked like for the club, and, without hesitation, he said: “Bright.”

Head coach Eddie Howe also attended the event along with players Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy, all of whom where at the club when he took over 13 months ago.

And, unquestionably, the football we’ve seen over the past few months as been as bright as anything we’ve witnessed since Sir Bobby Robson took the club into the Champions League two decades ago.

Newcastle United co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley with chief executive officer Darren Eales.

Howe still won’t talk about a push for European football, but that hasn’t stopped fans dream of a return to European competition.

The future really does look bright – on and off the pitch.