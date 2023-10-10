Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland have been successful in a bid to host the Euro 2028 tournament. St James’ Park is one of four current Premier League stadiums that have been selected as venues for the tournament.

Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, Aston Villa’s Villa Park and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will also host matches. The to be completed Everton Stadium and England’s Wembley Stadium home will also host matches.

Hampden Park in Scotland, Casement Park in Northern Ireland, the Aviva Stadium in the Republic of Ireland and Principality Stadium complete the 10 host stadium roster for the tournament.

Manchester United’s Old Trafford, Liverpool’s Anfield and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium are among the largest in England but none have been selected as host venues for the tournament.

St James’ Park has previously hosted international football matches at Euro 96 and the 2012 Olympics. And with Euro 2028 still just under five years away, there is potential for Newcastle’s home stadium to be expanded beyond its 52,000 capacity for the tournament.

Magpies CEO Darren Eales reacted to Newcastle’s successful host city bid as he commented on the club website: “Newcastle is a special city with football at the heart of its community from Newcastle United to grassroots clubs.

“To have UEFA Euro 2028 games in our city is exciting not only for football fans but for the economy, businesses and the entire region.