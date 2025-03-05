Newcastle United chief executive officer Darren Eales said it would be ‘crazy’ for the club to consider selling key players this summer.

Newcastle have just posted record revenue figures of £320.3million for the 2023-24 season and have cut losses to just £11.1million. A lack of spending over the last three transfer windows and increased revenue puts the club in a significantly stronger financial position heading into the summer transfer window compared to last year when they had to scramble around to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The club ended up selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson before the June 30 financial deadline last summer which saw them comply with PSR and avoid a points deduction. Newcastle have since kept things tight financially with spending kept to a minimum and players such as Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly moved on to Atlanta United and Juventus respectively.

And that has put Newcastle in a strong position when it comes to keeping hold of key players this summer.

Will Newcastle United have to sell key players like Alexander Isak to comply with PSR?

Newcastle’s top scorer Alexander Isak has been regularly linked with a move away from the club amid serious interest from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal. Isak has already scored 22 goals for The Magpies so far this season and the club have no intention to sell him, or any other key player, this summer.

“We're in a position now where because of the fact we were able to move a couple of players in January [2025] that weren't really impacting on minutes on the pitch, we've got that wish and desire to keep our key players,” Eales said.

“They're all under long-term contracts. So from that perspective, we have no intention at all of those players being moved on, and we're not under the gun or anything like that.

“We've got an ownership that is ambitious, wants the best for the club. So from that perspective, it'd be crazy for us to consider it.”

‘Annoying’ Arsenal and Liverpool speculation surrounding Alexander Isak

Newcastle supporters have grown frustrated with the ongoing media narrative linking Isak with other clubs despite being contracted at St James’ Park until June 2028.

When asked about the media speculation, Eales replied: “It is part of football. You would rather have people talking about players than not in the sense we know he is a world-class player and he is somebody, obviously, other clubs would covet because he is an incredible player.

“It is part and parcel of the world we live in, but it is frustrating. It is part of what football is, everybody wants to have a story and talk about it but when you think about the growth of Newcastle we have the ambition to be a top club.

“There is a sense of annoyance as we are almost seen as the next category down and it is fair game to talk about our players but we are striving as a club to be at the top table and we want our best players here and to be honest it shows the value Isak has that they talk about him all the time.”

On the prospect of a new contract for Isak, Eales added: “We’re going to be clear – he has multi years left so all of these things, we will have the discussions in terms of a new deal just like we did with, whether it’s Joelinton, Bruno or Anthony Gordon. That’s something that we will approach in the summer.”