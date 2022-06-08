Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan makes high-profile appearance

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has flown into England – to play a round of golf.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 2:05 pm

Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), teed off with Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood at a pro-am event ahead of this week’s controversial LIV Golf event at the Centurian Club, St Albans.

Asked about the new tour, Al-Rumayyan said: "It's the big thing in golf, and we're going to enjoy it. That's why I'm here. I'm going to play the pro-am and hopefully have a lot of fun with five or six players.”

The breakaway Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, like last year’s takeover of Newcastle, has faced accusations of “sportswashing” because of the country’s human rights record. Mickelson is reportedly being paid £160million to compete in the series, while Johnson is said to have pocketed a signing-on bonus of more than £100million.

PIF own 80% of Newcastle following a £305million takeover late last year.

Golfer Phil Mickelson, centre, and Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, right, walk as they take part in the Pro-Am round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Club in St Albans.
