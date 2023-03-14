PIF, the 80% owners of Newcastle United Football Club, have just announced the launch of a new Saudi Arabia national carrier airline named ‘Riyadh Air’. The airline is wholly owned by PIF and will operate with the Saudi capital Riyadh as its hub.

Newcastle chairman and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan has been appointed as chairman of Riyadh Air with aviation and transport expert Tony Douglas named as chief executive officer.

Riyadh Air will compete with Saudia, Saudi Arabia's other national carrier who partnered with Newcastle for their warm-weather training camp in the country back in December. Saudia have also been linked as a possible main shirt sponsor for Newcastle next season along with Riyadh Air.

Speaking of his new role as chairman of Riyadh Air, Al-Rumayyan said: “This is a momentous day for PIF and Riyadh Air, and highlights our determination to significantly extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity with the world.

"Our stated commitment is to create a world-class airline and this partnership with Boeing in building the fleet is the next step in achieving the aspiration of Saudi Arabia as a global transportation hub.

"We look forward to fostering strong strategic relationships within the wider aviation ecosystem as we continue to shape the new airline to become one of the leading carriers around the world.”

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: Saudi Public Investment Fund governor and Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)