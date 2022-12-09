The Newcastle United squad are preparing to return to England following a warm weather training camp in Saudi Arabia.

Eddie Howe’s squad have been based in the Saudi capital of Riyadh this week with our Newcastle United reporter Miles Starforth out covering the trip. The Magpies also played a friendly match against Al Hilal on Thursday evening as they beat the Saudi Pro League champions 5-0 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

Newcastle started the week training at Al Hilal’s complex on Monday.

Watch various videos of Miles’ week in Riyadh below...

Eddie Howe brought a squad of 28 players to Riyadh including those still reovering from their respective injuries such as Emil Krafth (ACL) and Alexander Isak (thigh). But Isak did get on the grass for some light training as he hopes to be back in contention for Newcastle’s return to competitive action later this month.

Along with the squad and coaching staff, members of the club’s hierarchy were also in Saudi Arabia. Co-owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben joined CEO Darren Eales and new chief commercial offier Peter Silverstone in Saudi Arabia as the club announced new commercial partnerships and held meetings ahead of the January transfer window.

Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan also invited players and staff to his Riyadh residence on Monday evening.

On Wednesday, members of the Newcastle board, Eddie Howe’s coaching staff and a few players attended a fan engagement meet-and-greet event. Roughly 100 fans attended the event as Staveley and Eales addressed those in attendance.

The highlight of Newcastle’s trip to Saudi Arabia came on Thursday evening as they ran riot against Asian football’s most decorated club, Al Hilal. A first half brace from Joelinton was followed by a second half double from substitute Miguel Almiron with young forward Dylan Stephenson also getting in on the action as Howe’s side cruised to a 5-0 win.

Any doubts of The Magpies losing any intensity during the month-long break without a match were quickly quashed during the friendly match.

