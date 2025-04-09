Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been handed a major boost in their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday night provided England with another UEFA coefficient boost that now guarantees a top two coefficient finish for the 2024-25 season and theforefore an extra Champions League spot for next season’s competition.

For the first time ever a Premier League side finishing fifth in the table will qualify for the Champions League based on league position alone. Newcastle currently sit fifth in the table but are level on points with Chelsea in fourth with a game in hand.

With eight games left to play, Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to build on their Carabao Cup success and secure a top five finish.

Although Conference League qualification is already secured after winning the Carabao Cup, the financial incentive for Newcastle to qualify for next season’s Champions League is greater than ever.

Our sister title Express & Star revealed Aston Villa earned in excess of £75million in additional revenue by progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League - a figure that has increased further with the club’s progress to the quarter-final of the competition. Newcastle’s latest accounts revealed a £30million windfall from competing in the 2023-24 Champions League, but with the format now changed and more matches added, clubs can earn more revenue through competing in the competition.

While the memories of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win will last a lifetime, the success was barely noticeable in the club’s finances with just £100,000 in prize money for ending a 70-year domestic trophy drought.

“There's no doubting the power of Champions League football,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said. “It could be game-changing in terms of revenue and also in terms of what it means and the competition, and then of course the changes that you have to make to be ready for Champions League football.

“That changes everything, as we found last year to our cost to some degree with the extra games, so there's a lot to think about.

“But for us, qualifying for that is going to be very, very difficult. There are, as we know, 10 games, there are a lot of teams competing for those places. It's one of the tightest Premier Leagues that we've seen in recent times, very little between the teams competing fr those places, so it's going to come down to who is the most consistent.

“Of course, we want that to be us and in those 10 games, we are going to have to give everything to get there.”

Alexander Isak transfer boost for NUFC

Champions League qualification for Newcastle will be key in not only keeping their top players but also convincing them to commit their long-term futures to the club. The Magpies are set to engage in new contract negotiations with top scorer Alexander Isak this summer, once the season is out of the way and it’s clear what European competition they will be playing in.

Arsenal’s interest in Isak is well documented, though they may have inadvertently harmed their chances of signing the Swede by guaranteeing fifth place in the Premier League a Champions League spot with their win over Real Madrid.

Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak in the summer but the added incentive and financial boost of Champions League football and the potential new signings that could come as a result would certainly help bolster the squad further.