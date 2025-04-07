Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are preparing to face Leicester City after a weekend of Premier League action unfolded.

Newcastle dropped to seventh in the table ahead of the trip to the King Power Stadium. But their chances of Champions League qualification arguably improved due to results elsewhere in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe’s side have won three of their last four Premier League matches with a 2-1 win over Brentford last time out at St James’ Park. On Monday night they face a Leicester side who have lost each of their last seven league matches without scoring.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side also haven’t scored a goal at home in the league since his second game in charge almost four months ago.

Newcastle will be looking to capitalise on Leicester’s record-breakingly poor run of form and climb up to fifth in the table with a win. Three points would also take The Magpies to 53 points, level with Chelsea, who have a clear goal difference advantage.

Premier League results give Newcastle United Champions League boost

No team that started the weekend above Newcastle in the table won, giving Howe’s team the chance to capitalise with a victory at Leicester.

Although Newcastle are unlikely to catch them, Liverpool’s surprise 3-2 defeat at Fulham was arguably the most negative result of the weekend for The Magpies as it moved Marco Silva’s side up to eighth, just two points behind them in the table.

But Newcastle’s position is slightly false, given they have two games in hand on all of the sides currently in the top half. Newcastle have played 29 games while the rest of the top 10 have played 31 - leaving them with seven matches to play.

Here are the Premier League results and how they impacted Newcastle...

Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton

Palace continued their fine run of form with a win over rivals Brighton. Brighton could have moved level on points with Newcastle had they won, but instead remain three behind having played two games more.

It does mean Palace are a team to look out for given their strong run of form and one of Newcastle’s games in hand is against them at St James’ Park. They currently sit seven points behind The Magpies in the table having played a game more.

West Ham 2-2 Bournemouth

Bournemouth looked to be mounting a serious European charge after big wins against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in quick succession but their form has since dipped. They are now 10th, five points behind Newcastle with seven games left to play.

They were able to rescue a point at West Ham thanks to a brace from Evanilson.

Aston Villa 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa were one of only two top half sides (along with Fulham) to win over the weekend with their 2-1 triumph over Nottingham Forest seeing them climb to sixth in the table, a point above Newcastle.

A draw at Leicester would see Newcastle climb above Villa on goal difference and with a game in hand. Despite making Newcastle drop a place, the result could be seen as a blessing in disguise as it ended Forest’s strong run of form.

Forest sit third in the table, seven points ahead of Newcastle, but have played two games more.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

Chelsea dropping points at Brentford gives Newcastle the opportunity to move level on points with them should they win at Leicester on Monday. They would also have a game in hand on The Blues, giving them a slight advantage in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City

Manchester City’s goalless draw at Manchester United keeps them just two points ahead of Newcastle in fifth having played two games more. Fifth place is likely to be enough to secure Champions League qualification due to new UEFA coefficient rules.

The draw also leaves Manchester United 12 points behind Newcastle with seven games left to play. Given Newcastle also have two games in hand, it would be a big surprise if The Red Devils were to close it. Newcastle finished above Manchester United for the first time in the Premier League last season and are on course to do the same this time around.