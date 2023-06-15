While European football is certain to bring an added strain to Newcastle’s already busy fixture list, there is one domestic fixture that has been removed from their schedule ahead of the upcoming season.

Instead of entering the Carabao Cup at the second round stage, The Magpies will receive a bye to the Carabao Cup third round as a result of Eddie Howe’s side qualifying for the Champions League. All eight Premier League sides competing in Europe next season (Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Brighton, Aston Villa and West Ham United) will enter the competition at the third round stage.

The Carabao Cup second round fixtures take place the week commencing August 28, days after Newcastle host Liverpool at St James’ Park. The third round fixtures will take place on the week commencing September 25, giving Newcastle and their fellow European qualifying sides an extra month to prepare for the competition.

West Ham’s Conference League win also spelled bad news for Leeds United, who would have usually entered the competition at the second round stage. Instead, they will have to enter it in the first round.

The first round draw will take place on Thursday, June 22 from 2:30pm.

Newcastle will be hoping to go one better than they did in the Carabao Cup last season after losing 2-0 to Manchester United in the final at Wembley Stadium. It was only the second time The Magpies had played in the League Cup final and the first time they had played in the final of any major competition since 1999.

Next season’s Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Here are the key dates for the competition: