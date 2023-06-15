Newcastle finished fourth in the Premier League last season, confirming a return to the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years. The Magpies will face a difficult task next season as they travel across Europe while also managing a hectic domestic schedule.

Thursday, June 15 saw the Premier League 2023-24 fixtures revealed with Newcastle facing a difficult start with a home match against Aston Villa on August 12 before a trip to Manchester City and then a game against Liverpool at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies lost just five times in the Premier League this season, though four of those times came at the hands of Villa, Man City and Liverpool with Arsenal the only other team to beat Eddie Howe’s side.

Looking at the predicted 2023-24 Premier League table according to bookmakers, Manchester City are favourites to win the Premier League for a fourth consecutive season while it is anticipated that Liverpool will have a resurgence after missing out on Champions League football - The Reds are second favourites to win the title.

Newcastle are in fifth behind Arsenal and Manchester United, which would traditionally see them qualify for the Europa League. But a Champions League restructure for 2024-25 could see the Premier League’s fifth placed side qualify for Europe’s elite competition.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are sixth and seventh respectively while Brighton, Aston Villa and West Ham complete the top 10 with all three competing in Europe next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League newcomers Luton Town are expected to be relegated straight back to the Championship along with Sheffield United. Bournemouth are predicted to make up the bottom three with Championship winners Burnley are priced at 16th following promotion.

Here’s where each Premier League side is expected to finish in the 2023-24 season, according to bookmakers winners odds: