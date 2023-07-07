Newcastle will enter the Champions League draw on August 31 where they will find out their three group stage opponents. The Magpies are likely to be in pot four due to their lack of European competition in recent seasons.

As a result, they are set to be put in a difficult group filled with more experienced European clubs. While Newcastle can’t be drawn against any fellow English sides in the group stage, there is a chance they could face the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and many other top sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe’s side qualified for the Champions League after finishing fourth in the Premier League last season.

Holders Manchester City are the 2/1 favourites to win the competition once again next season. Pep Guardiola’s side are followed by Bayern Munich (7/1) and then Real Madrid (9/1). Next season’s Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

PSG (10/1) are fourth favourites to lift the Champions League for the first time next season while La Liga champions Barcelona are listed fifth with bookmakers at 12/1.

There have been seven Champions League finalists from the Premier League in each of the last six seasons with three of those sides winning the competition. After Man City, last season’s Premier League runners-up are priced at 14/1 to win the Champions League as they prepare to play in Europe’s elite club competition for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three-time Champions League winners Manchester United are priced at 16/1 to lift the trophy again while Newcastle United are just behind Napoli as the ninth favourites to win the Champions League after 20 years away.

The Magpies are priced at 20/1, above the likes of last season’s finalists Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle have competed in the Champions League proper twice previously. They were knocked out in the first group stage in the 1997-98 campaign and made it to the second group stage in 2002-03.