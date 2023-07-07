A Sandro Tonali flag has been made following the Italian’s £52million signing from AC Milan. The 23-year-old midfielder has been on Tyneside this week to visit St James’ Park, the Darsley Park training ground and conduct club media duties.

The flag features the message ‘Forza Tonali’ with an illustration of the Italian celebrating in front of the Tyne Bridge. Newcastle posted an image of the flag through its official social media channels with Tonali pictured in front of it on his haunches.

He will be given a short break before joining up with the first-team for pre-season training. Newcastle’s first pre-season friendly is at Gateshead on July 15 (12:30pm kick-off).

They then face Rangers away on July 18 (7:45pm kick-off) before heading to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series against Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa.

Newcastle’s next scheduled home match is at the start of the Premier League season at home to Aston Villa on August 12 (5:30pm kick-off). But The Magpies are understood to be arranging a couple of pre-season friendlies at St James’ Park ahead of the new campaign which are yet to be confirmed.

Those matches could see the new Tonali flag on display for the first time. Prior to joining Newcastle, the Italian international spoke of his desire to have a flag waved by Milan fans at the San Siro.

“It would be nice to become a flag, but I don’t look so much further out of luck,” he said last year.