Vakhtang Salia joined Newcastle United from Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi last month but has yet to be officially unveiled.

The 18-year-old forward arrived after scoring eight goals in 59 senior appearances for Dinamo’s first team.

Salia was expected to be quickly loaned out by Newcastle for the 2025/26 season but has so far remained on Tyneside.

This is despite being yet to feature for the club or train properly with his new teammates at first-team or Under-21s level.

Newcastle United confirmed Salia transfer in 2024

A statement released by Newcastle in October 2024 confirmed that Salia would complete his move to Tyneside once he turns 18 on August 30, 2025.

The Georgian first arrived at Newcastle at the start of the year as he had a tour of the club’s training ground and stadium. The teenager also met head coach Eddie Howe and now former sporting director Paul Mitchell while also completing his club media duties.

But there has been little mention of Salia since, despite the forward officially joining the club.

That is largely down to a muscle injury picked up by Salia that has prevented him from representing Newcastle at youth level. The teenager was set to be named in the Georgia Under-21s squad this international break for the Under-21s European Championship qualifiers earlier this month but sources in Georgia confirmed that the forward had been omitted from the squad due to injury.

While Salia was not included in Newcastle’s Champions League squad and will be ineligible to feature in the competition as per UEFA rules, he is eligible to represent The Magpies’ Under-19s side in the UEFA Youth League.

Salia has already previously scored in the UEFA Youth League for Dinamo Tbilisi but missed out on Newcastle’s 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the same competition on Thursday due to his injury.

While Salia would be able to represent Newcastle in the Premier League and domestic cup competitions due to players born on or after January 1, 2004 not needing to be included in the squad lists in order to be eligible to play, different rules apply in UEFA competitions.

Salia is ineligible to be included in Newcastle’s Champions League squads as he has not been included in the ‘List A’ squad and has only just signed for the club.

In UEFA competitions, age limits only apply to players who have played for the club in question for a minimum of two years. In that instance, those players would be named on a ‘List B’ squad.

Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley, Max Thompson and Alex Murphy were named in Newcastle’s ‘List B’ and named on the bench against Barcelona at St James’ Park.

While Salia was in attendance at the match, he was watching on from the stands.

The Georgian forward took to Instagram to post a video from his seat in the Leazes West Corner at St James’ Park showing the Wor Flags display.

Vakhtang Salia on Newcastle United transfer

Speaking at the start of the year, Salia told the club website: “The first time I heard it [Newcastle were interested] I could not believe it. It was big news for me. It’s my dream to play [at St James’ Park] and I think it’s everyone’s dream to play there.”

Salia can play in a central striker role or out on the left, and views himself as a versatile attacking player.

“I don’t think I can play in just one position,” he added. “I can play more. Just let me play and I will prove it. I don’t like to think about me – I let other people talk about me.”

“It’s a big challenge for me and I have motivation to play outside of Georgia. I think it’s a move every professional player has to make to follow their dreams.

“I have to work more to come here. To go in Europe after Georgia is very difficult, I will have to exercise and work more.”