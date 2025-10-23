Newcastle United did their hopes of Champions League progression no harm with a 3-0 win over Benfica.

Newcastle United enjoyed a memorable 3-0 win over Benfica on Tuesday night, giving their chances of Champions League knockout qualification a huge boost in the process.

The Magpies put the Portuguese giants, two-time European champions and seven-time finalists to the sword thanks to a first-half strike from Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes’ brace after the break. It’s a result that backs up Newcastle’s biggest-ever Champions League win last time out when they beat Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 in Brussels, while it’s the first time United have won back-to-back Champions League matches since February 2003.

Newcastle are battling out in the new 36-team group phase for the first time, with their last Champions League campaign two years ago the final time the four-team group format was used. And these last two wins have done no harm to their chances of knockout qualification, with Eddie Howe’s men now sitting eighth with six points from three games, level with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona - the latter of whom beat them in Matchday One.

The top eight in the group go directly into the round-of-16, while ninth to 24th go into a play-off round, with the bottom 12 - currently occupied by big names such as Juventus, Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen, Ajax and Tuesday’s opponents, Benfica - exiting Europe entirely.

Champions League group phase predicted table

Following the win over Union SG, the Opta supercomputer predicted Newcastle to finish 13th with 12.93 expected points, just missing out on an automatic last 16 spot but reaching the play-off round, safely sandwiched between Italian sides Atalanta and Napoli in the table.

Now, Opta’s projection is looking much healthier, with their expected points going up to 14.09, which is enough for an 11th-place prediction - just behind Borussia Dortmund but ahead of Tottenham Hotspur. While still not enough to automatically reach the last 16, it shows the Magpies trending in the right direction ahead of their next Champions League fixture at home to Athletic Club in November.

36. Kairat - 3.39xpts

35. Ajax - 5.13xpts

34. FC Copenhagen - 5.84xpts

33. Bodo/Glimt - 6.46xpts

32. Slavia Prague - 6.60xpts

31. Pafos - 7.29xpts

30. Benfica - 7.44xpts

29. Olympiacos - 7.60xpts

28. Athletic Club - 7.84xpts

27. Bayer Leverkusen - 8.17xpts

26. Union Saint-Gilloise - 8.47xpts

25. Monaco - 8.49xpts

24. Villarreal - 8.53xpts

23. Eintracht Frankfurt - 8.57xpts

22. PSV Eindhoven - 8.97xpts

21. Marseille - 9.03xpts

20. Juventus - 9.62xpts

19. Club Brugge - 9.64xpts

18. Qarabag - 10.27xpts

17. Atalanta - 10.78xpts

16. Atletico Madrid - 11.14xpts

15. Napoli - 11.15xpts

14. Sporting CP - 11.90xpts

13. Galatasaray - 12.25xpts

12. Tottenham Hotspur - 13.17xpts

11. Newcastle United - 14.09xpts

10. Borussia Dortmund - 14.23xpts

9. Chelsea - 15.32xpts

8. Barcelona - 15.43xpts

7. Liverpool - 16.07xpts

6. Inter - 16.92xpts

5. Real Madrid - 16.95xpts

4. Bayern Munich - 17.10xpts

3. Manchester City - 17.22xpts

2. Paris Saint-Germain - 18.63xpts

1. Arsenal - 19.53xpts

Newcastle United’s remaining Champions League group stage fixtures

02/11/25 - Athletic Club - home

25/11/25 - Marseille - away

10/12/25 - Bayer Leverkusen - away

21/01/26 - PSV Eindhoven - home

28/01/26 - Paris Saint-Germain - away

