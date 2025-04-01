Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are looking to build on their Carabao Cup success with Champions League qualification.

Newcastle sit sixth in the Premier League table just one point off potential Champions League qualification with 10 games left to play. Eddie Howe’s side also have a game in hand on the teams above them in the table.

Two-and-a-half weeks since The Magpies’ Carabao Cup win against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, they return to Premier League action at St James’ Park against Brentford on Wednesday night (7:45pm kick-off).

And after Saturday’s celebrations, Newcastle are back to reality this week as they look to ride the wave of success and end the season on a high with a major financial boost for next season.

The value of Champions League qualification to Newcastle United

Although Conference League qualification is already secured, the financial incentive for Newcastle to qualify for next season’s Champions League is greater than ever.

Our sister title Express & Star revealed Aston Villa earned in excess of £75million in additional revenue by progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League - a figure that has increased further with the club’s progress to the quarter-final of the competition. Newcastle’s latest accounts revealed a £30million windfall from competing in the 2023-24 Champions League but with the format now changed and more matches added, clubs can earn more revenue through competing in the competition.

While the memories of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win will last a lifetime, the success barely made a dent on the club’s finances in a PSR landscape with just £100,000 in prize money for ending a 70-year domestic trophy drought.

“There's no doubting the power of Champions League football,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said. “It could be game-changing in terms of revenue and also in terms of what it means and the competition, and then of course the changes that you have to make to be ready for Champions League football.

“That changes everything, as we found last year to our cost to some degree with the extra games, so there's a lot to think about.

“But for us, qualifying for that is going to be very, very difficult. There are, as we know, 10 games, there are a lot of teams competing for those places. It's one of the tightest Premier Leagues that we've seen in recent times, very little between the teams competing fr those places, so it's going to come down to who is the most consistent.

“Of course, we want that to be us and in those 10 games, we are going to have to give everything to get there.”

How will Newcastle United respond to success?

Newcastle bounced back brilliantly from a Carabao Cup final defeat in 2023 to secure Champions League football. But what impact will winning the competition have this time around?

“That's not been lost on us,” Howe said. “The pain of losing the final, although it obviously was a big disappointment, fired us in the Premier League, so we used that pain to - I think - win eight out of 10 games, which was a brilliant response.

“How are we going to respond to success? That's a really different feeling, a totally different feeling, but I think we need the outcome to be similar. It needs to fuel us, it needs to help us, not hinder us.

“For those things to happen, there's going to have to be a good reaction from the team, so that's probably our big test now."