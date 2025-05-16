Newcastle United will qualify for the Champions League tonight - on two conditions

Newcastle United could effectively secure Champions League qualification without kicking a ball this weekend.

The Friday night matches between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur as well as Chelsea and Manchester United mean Newcastle’s Champions League qualification status could already be secured by the time they kick-off against Arsenal on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Villa and Chelsea are currently three points behind Newcastle with two games remaining in the Premier League season. While Newcastle can’t drop out of the top five this weekend, wins for both Chelsea and Villa on Friday night would certainly put the pressure on ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Villa host Spurs (7:30pm kick-off), knowing a win would take them into the Champions League places for this weekend at least due to Manchester City being in FA Cup final action against Crystal Palace and not returning to Premier League action until Tuesday.

Fifth-placed Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge (8:15pm kick-off). A win for Chelsea would take them above Man City and up to fourth in the Premier League table, while a win by five goals would see them move into third ahead of Newcastle United ahead of Sunday.

Regardless of what happens elsewhere, a win for Newcastle in their final two games against Arsenal or Everton would be enough to secure Champions League football. But if results go their way, they may have already done enough.

Newcastle United could secure Champions League qualification on Friday - here’s how

The Magpies’ 2-0 win over Chelsea last Sunday saw them move three points clear inside the Champions League places and up to third in the table.

As Newcastle sit three points ahead of both Chelsea and Aston Villa in the table with two games remaining, they will secure Champions League football if both teams lose their matches tonight.

Even a Villa loss and a draw for Chelsea against Manchester United would be enough to secure Champions League for Newcastle as Chelsea face seventh-placed Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season.

A defeat for Villa against Spurs, would leave them three points behind Newcastle with one game left to play. While Villa could close the points gap, it would be almost impossible for them to overturn a significant goal difference swing in a single game.

Historically, matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United would be viewed as tough match-ups for Villa and Chelsea. But with Spurs and Man United sitting 17th and 16th in the Premier League table while also reaching the Europa League final, tonight is a slightly different story with Villa and Chelsea going into both games as favourites.

Neither team can get relegated from the Premier League, yet both can still qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League. The final takes place in Bilbao on May 21 (8pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe insists job is not done for NUFC

Looking ahead to the weekend’s fixtures and Newcastle’s favourable position in the battle for Champions League qualification, head coach Eddie Howe was keen not to get ahead of himself.

“No, it's not done,” Howe said. “And I think the picture can change game to game. That's what we've got to be really focused on is just our next game and trying to win it, which we will do.

“I think the preparation has been good. The focus has been there from the players. I think the outside noise will always be swayed by how you've done and it's positive but nothing's achieved until it's achieved.

“So we have to be really single-minded in that and not get distracted.”