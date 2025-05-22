Newcastle United’s Champions League rivals hit with FA charge on eve of Premier League finale

Joe Buck
By Joe Buck

Newcastle United Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 22nd May 2025, 18:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

One of Newcastle United’s rivals for Champions League qualification have been charged by the FA on the eve of the final weekend of the season.

Five teams head into the final day of the season with hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, with just three of those set to end Sunday having secured a top five finish. Liverpool and Arsenal have already qualified for next season’s Champions League, with Tottenham Hotspur’s win in the Europa League final earning them a place.

Newcastle United, along with Manchester City, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest all will hope to join them this weekend. The Magpies, Citizens and Blues are in control of their own destiny and know that three points on Sunday will ensure their qualification.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Villa, meanwhile, will be hoping for a slip up from one of those and can pounce on that if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford. Forest, meanwhile, sit a point behind the three teams above them and know they must win and hope that one of Newcastle and Villa drop points or City lose to Fulham.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side host Chelsea in what could be a straight shootout for the Champions League - but have been hit with an FA charge on the eve of the crucial weekend.

Nottingham Forest charged by the FA

Ahead of their clash against Enzo Maresca’s side, Forest have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players during the final stages of their win over West Ham on Sunday. The Hammers have also been charged by the FA for the incident.

A statement by the FA read: ‘West Ham United and Nottingham Forest have been charged in relation to the mass confrontation at their Premier League game on Sunday, 18 May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 103rd minute.

‘West Ham United and Nottingham Forest have to provide their responses by Friday, 23 May.’

A melee involving players from both teams erupted from almost nowhere in the dying stages of their clash at the London Stadium, with VAR called in to check potential red cards. Neither side were shown a red whilst Edson Alvarez, Carlos Soler, Murillo and Morato were all shown yellow cards, however.

Keep up with the match-day action from NUFC and sign up for our football newsletters

Victory for Forest in the capital, just a few hours before Newcastle were beaten by Arsenal across London, ensured that the Tricky Trees would enter the final weekend of the season with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League. After spending the vast majority of the season in the upper echelons of the Premier League table, a late season stumble has allowed other clubs to leapfrog them in the table and whilst they do have a chance of finishing in the top five, their destiny is out of their hands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle United, meanwhile, know that victory against Everton will be enough to ensure Champions League football returns to St James’ Park next season due to their vastly superior goal difference over Aston Villa.

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United training ground update drops ‘worrying’ Alexander Isak injury ‘hint’

Related topics:Nottingham ForestChampions LeaguePremier LeagueMagpiesEuropa LeagueManchester UnitedWest HamTottenham HotspurLiverpoolVARChelseaAston Villa

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice