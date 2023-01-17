Newcastle United Champions League rivals subject to takeover by billionaire rejected by Chelsea
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed his interest in buying Manchester United after the Premier League club were put up for sale.
Man United were put up for sale by current owners, the Glazer family, in November 2022. They currently sit fourth in the Premier League table behind Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United.
The 70-year-old’s interest in purchasing The Red Devils was confirmed via his chemical firm Ineos on Tuesday, January 17. An Ineos spokesperson said: "We have formally put ourselves into the process.”
Ratcliffe is Britain’s richest man with a net worth of around £13billion. Born in Oldham, it is claimed he was a boyhood Manchester United fan. He was also linked with a takeover at Chelsea and had a bid of £4.25billion rejected prior to Todd Boehly acquiring the club.
But he is no stranger to football club ownership having taken over Ligue 1 side Nice in 2019 as well as Swiss Super League side FC Lausanne-Sport through the Ineos Group.