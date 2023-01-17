Man United were put up for sale by current owners, the Glazer family, in November 2022. They currently sit fourth in the Premier League table behind Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United.

The 70-year-old’s interest in purchasing The Red Devils was confirmed via his chemical firm Ineos on Tuesday, January 17. An Ineos spokesperson said: "We have formally put ourselves into the process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

British INEOS Group chairman and OGC Nice's owner Jim Ratcliffe looks on before the French Cup final football match between OGC Nice and FC Nantes at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on May 7, 2022. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ratcliffe is Britain’s richest man with a net worth of around £13billion. Born in Oldham, it is claimed he was a boyhood Manchester United fan. He was also linked with a takeover at Chelsea and had a bid of £4.25billion rejected prior to Todd Boehly acquiring the club.