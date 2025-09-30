Union Saint-Gilloise v Newcastle United: We can reveal Newcastle United’s travelling squad for Wednesday’s Champions League match.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are back in Champions League action against Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday night (5:45pm kick-off).

The Magpies will be looking to bounce back from their opening group defeat to Barcelona at St James’ Park and pick up their first away win of the new season in all competitions. But in order to do that they will have to score their first away goal of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They face a Union SG side who are the champions of Belgium and won their first ever Champions League match at PSV Eindhoven 3-1 a fortnight ago.

On Tuesday evening, Newcastle’s squad arrived at Lotto Park, home of Anderlecht, for a brief training session and media duties.

Six players don’t travel with Newcastle United squad to Belgium

There was no Tino Livramento with the travelling squad for Wednesday’s match following his knee injury picked up against Arsenal on Sunday.

Livramento was stretchered off when The Magpies were leading 1-0 at St James’ Park but a late collapse saw Arsenal snatch a 2-1 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Union SG, Howe said: “The journey was good. It was a very quick flight for us.

“We'll train this afternoon, just after this press conference. And the squad is in a pretty good place, minus Tino. We're still awaiting feedback on the extent of his injury, but I think apart from that we're okay.

“I’m better off waiting before giving any indication on that because that could be a mistake. Let’s wait and see in the next couple of days.”

Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey are also out of the match due to injury, while three more first-team players didn’t travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamaal Lascelles, Harrison Ashby and John Ruddy were not part of the travelling group after being left out of Newcastle’s official Champions League squad this season. Mark Gillespie is also not included in the squad but is part of the travelling group despite being ineligible to be named in the matchday squad.

Newcastle have a 21-man Champions League squad due to being unable to name any club trained players to fulfil the full 25-man quota. Players born on or after January 1, 2004, who have been eligible to play for the club for at least two years do not need to be included in the Champions League squad and are instead named in a ‘List B’, which enables them to be part of Champions League matchday squads.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle United leaked travelling squad

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope

Max Thompson (List B)

Mark Gillespie (not in official Champions League squad)

Defenders

Kieran Trippier

Lewis Hall (List B)

Sven Botman

Fabian Schar

Malick Thiaw

Emil Krafth

Dan Burn

Alex Murphy (List B)

Midfielders

Joelinton

Sandro Tonali

Anthony Gordon

Harvey Barnes

Anthony Elanga

Jacob Murphy

Joe Willock

Bruno Guimaraes

Lewis Miley (List B)

Forwards

William Osula

Nick Woltemade