Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Newcastle ‘interested’ in Rangers starlet

Brighton midfielder Moses Caicedo has been linked with a move to Newcastle United (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United are one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Rangers starlet Jack Wylie - according to the Athletic. Wylie, 15, has emerged as one of the brightest prospects at Ibrox and is reportedly on the radar of Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Following this interest from south of the border, Rangers are keen to tie Wylie down to a new deal. Newcastle had previously been linked with a move for Gers defender Leon King, however, it is likely that the 18 year old will now stay at the club.

Newcastle United warned about Chelsea and Manchester United ‘target’

Moses Caicedo has been one of Brighton’s star players this season, helping the Seagulls get the campaign off to a flying start. The Ecuadorian midfielder, following the sale of Yves Bissouma to Spurs in the summer, has been tasked with marshalling the Brighton midfield and his performances have seen him linked with a big-money move away from the club.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United have all been linked with a move for the 21 year old, with a price tag of around £70million placed on him by Brighton. However, former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has warned the interested trio that they may have to pay over the odds to sign him. Robinson told Football Insider: “Look, a player’s price is determined by the bidders.

“Caicedo is a brilliant young player. He is only going to get better.

“I am not surprised that top clubs are looking at him. If the top clubs want him his price is going to be very high. I can see him going for £60-£70million.

“If Newcastle are going to be in a bidding war with a Man United or a Chelsea then they are going to have to pay top dollar. All of those clubs can pay the high prices though. Brighton will hold out for the best possible fee.

